Growing investor interest in space

Morgan Stanley held its second annual space summit this week, with analyst Adam Jonas telling CNBC the NYC event "tripled the investor count" compared to last year's conference and "we ran out of room."

"Investor interest in space is really, really growing," Jonas declared. "[But there are still] knowledge gaps and, in the public support for space, that’s what's had been lacking."

The event featured multiple panels, including leaders from companies like Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), Intelsat (NYSE:I), Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR), Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J).