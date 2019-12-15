China targets 'around 6%' growth in 2020 - Reuters

China aims to set a lower economic growth target of around 6% in 2020 from this year’s 6-6.5%, policy sources told Reuters.

The proposed target, to be unveiled at China’s annual parliamentary session in early March 2020, was endorsed by top leaders at the annual closed-door Central Economic Work Conference this month.

Specifically, the government aims to boost infrastructure investment by allowing local governments to issue more special bonds next year, while the PBOC eases policy further to encourage lending and lower corporate funding costs.

