Brief calm in Hong Kong is over

Police used pepper spray and made multiple arrests on Sunday as pro-democracy protesters targeted shopping malls, ending a rare lull in violence. Police acknowledged taking "enforcement actions" in a statement today.

The skirmishes are the first to break out in three weeks. Last week about 800,000 people demonstrated peacefully. But with no indication of further concessions from Beijing and city leader Carrie Lam, tensions remain.

Lam is in Beijing this weekend for an annual visit. She meets President Xi Jinping on Monday. The purpose of her visit is "to give a full account of what has happened in Hong Kong over the past year, what the Government had been doing, what more the Government wants to do in the coming year," she said at a media session last week.

Air travel to Hong Kong was down 16% in November to 5 million travelers, the Hong Kong Airport Authority said today in a statement.