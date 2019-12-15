2020: the year investors fall in love with stocks again?
Dec. 15, 2019
- 2020 could be the year the public “falls in love” with stocks again, BTIG analyst Julian Emanuel writes in a recent note to clients.
- "All great bull markets (and love it or hate it, this is a great bull market) have a point, usually near the end of the run, where the public investor 'falls in love' with the asset, frequently resulting in a parabolic move higher (and often subsequently, lower) over the course of weeks or months," he writes.
- "If 2020 bears even slight resemblance to 1999-2000, we think it reasonable that stocks continue their historic rally, likely the result of fund flows from bonds into equities, as the prospect of higher interest rates causes the public to eventually “fall in love” with stocks as an alternative destination for funds.
- He says that the "recent advent of zero fee online stock trading, coming 10 years off the 2009 bottom, at a minimum, has gotten both the media and investors (flows into Equity ETFs in the last 3 months represent over 60% of YTD inflows) focused on the idea of investing once again," which could unlock a rotation into equities and out of bond funds.
- Emanuel sees a year-end 2020 S&P target of 3,950 as "feasible." He recommends that "investors looking to position for further market upside should consider going long the Dec. 2020 3,375 Call/2,700 Put Risk Reversal (buy Call, sell Put)."
- He also advises investors to buy Russell 2000 stocks in the bottom quintile of YTD performance, with short interest > 30% of the float, a market cap > $500M, and a stock price > $5.