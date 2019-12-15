Boeing mulls trimming or suspending 737 MAX production - WSJ

With a board meeting under way today, a pause in production of the troubled jet is increasingly being seen by management as the best option, according to the story.
Such a move would set off job cuts and furloughs across the global aerospace industry, not to mention a sizable charge against Boeing's (NYSE:BA) financial results.
A decision hadn't been made as of pixel time, according to the Journal, but the board meeting will go through the end of the day on Monday.
