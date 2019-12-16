DuPont nutrition unit to merge with IFF

DuPont (NYSE:DD) has reached a deal to combine its $26B nutrition business with International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), under a 55.4%-44.6% structure that will also see DuPont get a one-time cash payment of $7.3B.

The company will be a major supplier of soy protein and binders for plant-based meat alternatives, as well as capsules for the pharma industry and scents for household cleaning products.

It continues a multi-year strategy that saw the breakup of DowDuPont (after a merger in 2015) into three standalone companies - DuPont, Dow Inc. and Corteva.