'Frozen II' skates past the $1B mark

At the top of the box office for three weeks, Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Frozen 2 has lost its crown to Jumanji: The Next Level, but not before the film crossed the $1B milestone.

The animated-comedy is now the sixth Disney release of the year to join the billion-dollar club and the eighth title of 2019 thus far.

Disney isn't done yet. This coming weekend will feature the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, another movie that's all but guaranteed to pass the $1B mark.