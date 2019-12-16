U.N. climate talks come to an end

Sparring for two weeks in Madrid at the annual UN climate summit, delegates from nearly 200 nations failed to strengthen targets to cut emissions or to create a global carbon-trading system, two main goals of the 2015 Paris accord.

Funding and financing to assist developing countries transition into less-polluting technology also proved contentious.

The EU already committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 on Friday, in an effort to counter the backtracking among major powers.

