German car industry threatened over Huawei

China's ambassador to Germany has threatened Berlin with retaliation if it excludes Huawei as a supplier of 5G wireless equipment, citing the millions of vehicles German carmakers sell in China.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has been widely accused of bowing to Chinese pressure after she ruled out banning Huawei from the country’s 5G network.

Lawmakers from her ruling coalition are seeking to overrule her decision with legislation that would impose a ban on "untrustworthy" 5G vendors without explicitly naming Huawei.

