German manufacturing slump deepens again

While recent data had suggested that German factories were exiting a year-long slump, the sector's contraction has worsened again.

IHS Markit's manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to 43.4 in December, keeping the private sector in contraction for a fourth straight month.

The data "point to a weak end to a difficult year for the German economy," said Phil Smith, an economist at IHS Markit. "Manufacturing continues to weigh heavily on private sector output” even though slower declines in new orders and exports "provide glimmers of hope."

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, HEWG, DXGE, EWGS, DBGR, FGM, FLGR, ZDEU