Equities start week on right foot

Stocks across the globe are going green again as investors digest the Phase One trade deal, which is expected to nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years.

Shanghai is ahead by 0.6% and the Euro Stoxx 50 up 0.8% , while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are 0.4% higher and the Dow is expected to tack on 60 points at the open.

Over in Britain, the the FTSE 100 is advancing 2.3% for a second session on reduced uncertainty as Prime Minister Boris Johnson eyes a parliament vote before Christmas to "get Brexit done."

ETFs: EWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, ZGBR