NeuroVive settles dispute with CicloMulsion AG

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (OTCQX:NEVPF) has fully and finally settled the dispute with CicloMulsion AG regarding certain pharmaceutical technology. The companies entered into a License Agreement in 2004.

In March 2013, CicloMulsion AG commenced an arbitration seeking declaratory relief aimed at establishing the company's rights to royalties, which CicloMulsion AG claimed that NEVPF was obliged to pay under the terms of agreement.

The dispute is now fully resolved. The settlement means that NeuroVive shall not make any payments for the claims made in the arbitration.

The ownership of the technology shall remain with NeuroVive, who shall thus have exclusive rights thereto, and NEVPF shall not be liable for any future royalties relating to the technology.