Nvidia raised on gaming, AI strength

SA News Editor

Jefferies raises its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) target from $250 to $255 and maintains a Buy rating. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Analyst Mark Lipacis cites a call with NVDA's VP of investor relations, which indicated that the company "expects strength in data center business and gaming business to continue."

The analyst thinks Nvidia has "created a moat with its platform and ecosystem" and expects the company to remain the "dominant beneficiary" from AI adoption.

Nvidia shares are up 0.9% pre-market to $226.06.

