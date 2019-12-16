Nvidia raised on gaming, AI strength

Jefferies raises its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) target from $250 to $255 and maintains a Buy rating. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Analyst Mark Lipacis cites a call with NVDA's VP of investor relations, which indicated that the company "expects strength in data center business and gaming business to continue."
The analyst thinks Nvidia has "created a moat with its platform and ecosystem" and expects the company to remain the "dominant beneficiary" from AI adoption.
Nvidia shares are up 0.9% pre-market to $226.06.
