RMR Real Estate Income Fund seeks to convert to REIT

RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEMKT:RIF) plans to convert from a registered investment company to a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, which will focus on originating and acquiring first mortgage loans — generally of $50M or less — secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate.

The company filed a preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to hold a special meeting at which RIF shareholder will vote on the change.

The fund sees the change providing a potential path to long-term distribution growth. Without the action, the fund expects its distribution rate would likely need to be reduced from its current 33 cents/common share/quarter rate starting in the beginning of 2020.

Also expects the change to help it weather economic downturns as debt is senior to equity and may offer lower risk of income volatility.

"Conversion to a commercial mortgage REIT could provide RIF shareholders with a debt-focused investment strategy that provides a more favorable risk-return tradeoff than equity investments in listed real estate securities," the fund said in a statement.