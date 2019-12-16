Boeing -3.5%; assessing production decisions

Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares are off 3.5% premarket on reports that the planemaker could either suspend or cut back production of the 737 MAX after failing to meet its own deadline for FAA recertification for the grounded jet.

A board decision, which could heap further pressure on airlines, could come today. Carriers are already paying higher rates to lease planes to make up for the loss in capacity, while delays to their expansion plans are holding back revenue growth, said Shukor Yusof of Endau Analytics in Malaysia.

Responding to the news, Boeing said the company "will continue to assess production decisions based on the timing and conditions of return to service, which will be based on regulatory approvals and may vary by jurisdiction."

Related: Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), AerCap (NYSE:AER), Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).