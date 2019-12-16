Aecom-led JV wins Department of Energy Hanford contract

Aecom's (NYSE:ACM) joint venture with Fluor (NYSE:FLR) and Atkins wins the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract at the Hanford site near Richland, WA, from the U.S. Department of Energy.
The master indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is valued at $10B for a period of 10 years, including a 60-day transition period.
The Aecom-led Central Plateau Cleanup Company will, among other things, perform services for the deactivation, decommissioning, decontamination, and demolition of facilities and remediation of waste sites; manage waste retrieval, treatment, storage, and disposal; and prepare Resource Conversation and Recovery Act/Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation, and Liability Act decision documents to support cleanup actions associated with the Hanford Federal Facility Agreement and Consent Order.
