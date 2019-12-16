Markdown warning on Canada Goose

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is on watch after D.A. Davidson warns that jackets are being priced 13% lower this season on average.

"There are deeper markdowns this year, which undercuts the brand equity and integrity," says analyst John Morris.

He notes the markdowns at Canada Goose and Abercrombie & Fitch are the deepest of the 18 retail brands he tracks.

Canada Goose denies the report. "Canada Goose is not a promotional brand. We maintain consistent pricing through our country-specific distribution channels," maintains the company.