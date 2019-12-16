WPX Energy to buy Felix Energy for $2.5B

The deal, expected to close early in the second quarter of 2020, consists of $900M in cash (funded through issuance of senior notes on an opportunistic basis) and $1.6B in WPX stock.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) plans to implement a dividend post-closing, targeting approximately $0.10 per share on an annualized basis at initiation.

Privately held Delaware Basin operator Felix Energy has approximately 1,500 gross undeveloped locations in the eastern portion of the basin, with expected production of approximately 60 MBoe/d (70% oil) at the time of anticipated closing.