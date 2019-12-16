Micron lifted on memory tailwinds

Morgan Stanley raises its Micron (NASDAQ:MU) target from $48 to $56, citing the "surprising" recent strength in memory chip trends, which should provide short-term momentum for the company.

Analyst Joseph Moore: "The news flow should be positive in the short term, and we do think there is still a positive trading opportunity in the stock in the next 3 months."

Moore remains on the Micron sidelines ahead of the next earnings report on December 18. The company signaled some EPS pressure for the quarter due to seasonality and "NAND cost issues."

Micron shares are up 3.1% pre-market to $52.79.

MU has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.