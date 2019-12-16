Danaher reports preliminary results of Envista exchange offer

Dec. 16, 2019 7:42 AM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR), NVSTDHR, NVSTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) announces the preliminary results of its Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) exchange offer. The offer expired on December 13, 2019.
  • Under the terms of the exchange offer, 5.5784 shares of Envista common stock will be exchanged for each share of Danaher common stock accepted in the exchange offer.
  • According to the exchange agent, 305,594,776 Danaher common shares were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, including 123,273,497 shares that were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery.
  • Because the exchange offer was oversubscribed, Danaher will accept shares on a pro rata basis.
  • DHR intends to accept 22,921,984 (~7.22%) of the tendered shares in exchange for the 127,868,000 shares of Envista common stock owned by Danaher.
  • The Company expects to announce the final proration factor following December 17, 2019, the date of expiration of the guaranteed delivery period.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.