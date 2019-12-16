Danaher reports preliminary results of Envista exchange offer
Dec. 16, 2019 7:42 AM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR), NVSTDHR, NVSTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Danaher (NYSE:DHR) announces the preliminary results of its Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) exchange offer. The offer expired on December 13, 2019.
- Under the terms of the exchange offer, 5.5784 shares of Envista common stock will be exchanged for each share of Danaher common stock accepted in the exchange offer.
- According to the exchange agent, 305,594,776 Danaher common shares were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, including 123,273,497 shares that were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery.
- Because the exchange offer was oversubscribed, Danaher will accept shares on a pro rata basis.
- DHR intends to accept 22,921,984 (~7.22%) of the tendered shares in exchange for the 127,868,000 shares of Envista common stock owned by Danaher.
- The Company expects to announce the final proration factor following December 17, 2019, the date of expiration of the guaranteed delivery period.