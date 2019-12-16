Cineworld swallows up Cineplex

Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY) strikes a deal to acquire Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) for $2.1B.

Cineplex is Canada's biggest theater operator with 165 cinemas and 1,695 screens.

Cineworld says it expects the "highly-synergistic" transaction to churn up run-rate combination benefits of $130M per year. The deal is also seen being double-digit accretive to earnings and free cash flow in first full year following completion.

The deal makes Cineworld the largest movie theater chain in North America and applies just a bit more pressure on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK).

