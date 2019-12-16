Equinox Gold combines with Leagold Mining

Mergers in the gold mining industry are continuing as Canada's Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) combines with Leagold Mining (OTCQX:LMCNF), creating one of the world's top gold producing companies operating entirely in the Americas.

Leagold shareholders will receive an at-market consideration of C$2.70 per share as part of the deal, while the combined entity will continue as Equinox Gold and be headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

The deal envisions gold production of 700K ounces in 2020, increasing to 1M ounces annualized production during 2021 and beyond.