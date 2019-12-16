Goldman likes Amgen and UnitedHealth Group in premarket analyst action

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) initiated with Buy rating and $60 (35% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up a fraction premarket.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) initiated with Sell rating at GLJ Research.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) initiated with Buy rating and $12 (252% upside) price target at Dawson James Securities.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) initiated with Buy rating and $64 (87% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 17% premarket.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) ( +1% ) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) ( +2% ) added to Goldman Sachs Conviction Buy List.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) upgraded to Hold at Bloom Burton & Co. Shares up 5% premarket.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim. Shares down 1% premarket.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) downgraded to Underweight with a $12 (19% downside risk) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares down 2% premarket.