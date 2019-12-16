Goldman likes Amgen and UnitedHealth Group in premarket analyst action

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) initiated with Buy rating and $60 (35% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up a fraction premarket.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) initiated with Sell rating at GLJ Research.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) initiated with Buy rating and $12 (252% upside) price target at Dawson James Securities.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) initiated with Buy rating and $64 (87% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 17% premarket.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) (+1%) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) (+2%) added to Goldman Sachs Conviction Buy List.
Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) upgraded to Hold at Bloom Burton & Co. Shares up 5% premarket.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim. Shares down 1% premarket.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) downgraded to Underweight with a $12 (19% downside risk) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares down 2% premarket.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) downgraded to Inline with a $381 (1% upside) price target at Evercore ISI. Shares down 1% premarket.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on ACAD