Porsche EV falls flat in range test

Ark Invest says the Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) Taycan came up short of the promised 280 miles of range based on EPA testing that only indicated 201 miles of range.

The firm sees a variety of reasons for the shortfall.

"Porsche is limiting the battery to 80% of total capacity, as the last 20% of a charge accelerates its rate of degradation. Never having manufactured an EV and uncertain of the battery’s lifespan, Porsche could have made an exceedingly conservative decision," observes analyst Sam Korus.

"The efficiency of Porsche's drivetrain is much worse than expected."

"With its two-speed transmission, the Taycan is hyper-optimized for quick acceleration and sustained top speeds, making day to day driving around town inefficient."

Ark Invest is a long-time proponent of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Following the EPA test, Porsche reportedly hired its own range testing firm to get a better "real-world" range number.