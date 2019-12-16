Yamana Gold boosts dividend, establishes cash reserve fund

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) boosts its dividend by 25% to 5 cents per share annually, effective Q1 2020, following a 100% increase declared in Q3 2019.

AUY will also begin to report dividends on a per gold equivalent ounce of production basis — or GEO, with the latest increase bringing the dividend level to $50 per GEO.

Yamana is establishing a cash reserve fund that it will be able to draw upon, as required, gold prices decline and negatively impact margins over a period of time.

AUY rises 1.3% in premarket trading.

The company intends to maintain a balance in the reserve that can support the current or any future increased dividend for a minimum period, which may vary from time to time but is intended to be no less than three years, independent of prevailing gold prices.

While AUY expects to continue to generate cash flow that will form and add to the fund, it's also advancing monetization initiatives that will generate additional cash, some or all of which may add to the cash reserve fund.