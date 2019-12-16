Gilead NASH candidates flunk mid-stage study

A Phase 2 clinical trial, ATLAS, evaluating Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) selonsertib, firsocostat and cilofexor, alone and in combination, in NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) patients with advanced fibrosis failed to achieve the primary endpoint of at least a one-stage improvement in fibrosis without worsening of NASH compared to placebo.

On a positive note, statistically significant effects in several secondary endpoints were observed for firsocostat + cilofexor versus control, including at least a two-point improvement in NAFLD Activity Score and at least a one-point reduction in steatosis, hepatocellular ballooning, lobular inflammation and certain tests of fibrosis, liver injury and function.

On the safety front, the most common adverse events related to firsocostat + cilofexor was mild-to-moderate pruritis (itchy skin) (28.2% vs 15.4% for placebo), headache, diarrhea and nausea.

Additional data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Selonsertib failed an earlier Phase 3 study in NASH patients with compensated cirrhosis (announced in February).