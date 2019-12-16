Marathon Petroleum adds board member under Elliott agreement

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) appoints Jonathan Z. Cohen to its board, effective today, as part of an agreement with activist investor Elliott Management.

Cohen was co-founder and vice chairman of Atlas Energy, co-founder of Atlas Pipeline Partners LP, and co-founder of the general partner of Arc Logistics Partners LP; he currently serves as chairman of Falcon Minerals Corp.

He'll serve on the MPC board's special committee charged with evaluating options for the midstream business, as well as the special committee to oversee the MPC CEO search process.

MPC also agrees to add an independent adviser to serve in a non-voting capacity to advise the special committee evaluating midstream options.

In addition, work continues on the process of spinning off Speedway into an independent, publicly traded company and targets early Q4 2020 for completing the transaction.

MPC gains 0.7% in premarket trading.

