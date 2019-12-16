Corporate Office Properties completes second phase of data center JV

Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) completes its second transaction with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust in its data center shell joint venture.

The trust sold 90% of its interest in two single-tenant data center shell properties that contain 297,160 square feet of warehouse space to BREIT; aggregate property value implied from the transaction is ~$80M.

Corporate Office Properties received $77M in proceeds that it will deploy into its 2.6M-square-foot pipeline of active development and redevelopment projects that as of Oct. 9, 2019, were 82% pre-leased.