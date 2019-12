HEXO down 8% premarket on Q1 miss

HEXO (HEXO) Q1 results (C$): Gross cannabis revenue: 19.3M (+192.4%); Net revenue: 14.5M (+154.4%).

Net loss: (62.4M); loss/share: (0.24); CF Ops: (34.2M) (-64.4%).

Kg sold: 4,196.

Adult-use gross revenue per gram and gram equivalent sold: 4.35.

Launched Original Stash in Ontario.

Obtained Phase 1 licence for Belleville, sale of cannabis topicals, extracts, edibles and beverages licence for Gatineau facility, and a research licence for the Company.

Closed a $70M private placement of 8% unsecured convertible debentures.

Shares are down 8% premarket.

Previously: HEXO misses by C$0.14, misses on revenue (Dec. 16)