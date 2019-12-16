BeiGene's zanubrutinib fails to beat Imbruvica in WM study; shares down 9% PM

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) is down 9% premarket on modest volume in reaction to results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ASPEN, comparing BTK inhibitor Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) to AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Imbruvica (ibrutinib) in patients with a type of lymphoma called Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM).

The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of demonstrating zanubrutinib's superiority to ibrutinib as measured by the proportion of patients experiencing either a complete response (CR) or very good partial response (VGPR) in up to three years.

In the overall patient population, the VGPR rate for zanubrutinib was 28.4% compared to 19.2% for ibrutinib.

In the relapsed/refractory population, the major response rate (partial response or better) was 78.3% for zanubrutinib and 80.2% for ibrutinib.

The safety profiles were generally similar.

Complete data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

ABBV is up a fraction premarket.

