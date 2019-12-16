BancorpSouth gets FDIC go-ahead for Texas First deal
Dec. 16, 2019 BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)
- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) gets regulatory approval from the FDIC to complete its proposed merger with Texas First Bancshares, the parent company of Texas First State Bank.
- Sees closing the transaction on Jan. 1, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
- As of Sept. 30, 2019, Texas First, on a consolidated basis, had total assets of $398.1M, total loans of $175.6M and total deposits of $287.6M.
