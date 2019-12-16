Acadia Pharma gets a new bull - shares up 2%

Nuplazid is on track to become the established standard of care in Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PDP), says Guggenheim's Yatin Suneja, initiating Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) with a Buy rating and $60 price target (36% upside from last week's close).
Then there's the drug's approval and launch for dementia-related psychosis (DRP), which is 10x the size of PDP.
Suneja is also a fan of the company's pipeline beyond those two treatments.
The average Sell-Side rating on ACAD is bullish, and the average SA Author rating is very bullish.
Shares are up 1.95% premarket to $45.20.
