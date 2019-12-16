WW International +5% on Oprah confidence

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) jumps in early trading after Oprah Winfrey extends a partnership with the company until 2025 and says she plans to stay on the board.

"I believe in WW’s mission and the power of its program to create positive, lasting change for everyone who wants a partner to help support them in pursuing a stronger, healthier life," notes Winfrey.

Winfrey was also granted a fully vested option to purchase ~3.3M shares of WW following shareholder approval. After factoring in the options and a stock trading plan, Winfrey would own ~2.5M shares of WW and options with respect to 4.0M shares.