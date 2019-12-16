Athenex expands its strategic partnership with Xiangxue

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) has expanded its strategic partnership with Chinese drug company, Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., to exclusively develop and commercialize Athenex’s Oral Paclitaxel (both the capsule and the tablet formulations), Oral Irinotecan, as well as Tirbanibulin (KX2-391, also known as KX-01) Ointment, including for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) in China, Hong Kong and Macao ("the Territory").

Under the terms of the license agreement, Athenex will receive an upfront payment of $30M, milestone payments up to $170M, and tiered royalties ranging from sub-teen to low twenties.

Athenex will look after global drug development efforts while Xiangxue will oversee commercialization activities in the Territory.