TCF Financial announces CFO transition

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) names Brian Maass, currently deputy chief financial officer, to succeed Dennis Klaeser as CFO when he steps down from the role on Oct. 1, 2020.

Klaeser began serving as executive vice president and CFO at TCF with the closing of the merger of TCF and Chemical Financial on Aug. 1, 2019; he previously served as executive vice president and CFO at Chemical Financial for three years.

Maass assumed the role of executive vice president, deputy CFO, and treasurer at TCF following the closing of the merger. Before that, he was TCF's CFO for nearly four years, and its treasurer and chief investment officer for three years.