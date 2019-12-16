NantKwest down 8% premarket on NK cell combo data in TNBC
Dec. 16, 2019 9:16 AM ETImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX)IBRXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) announces positive results from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating the combination of its antibody-targeted NK cells, ImmunityBio's N-803 (an IL-15 superagonist), low-dose chemo, adenoviral and yeast tumor-associated antigen vaccines (MUC1, brachyury, CEA) and a PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor in patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) who relapsed after prior treatment. The results were presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- The overall response rate (ORR) in nine participants was 67% (n=6/9), including two complete responders. One patient experienced stable cancer implying a disease control rate of 78% (n=7/9). Durations of response ranged from 2-12 months. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 13.7 months. Four patients remain on study.
- On the safety front, all subjects experienced at least one serious treatment-emergent adverse event, most being chemo-related neutropenia or anemia. Serious (or greater) haNK-related adverse events occurred in two patients (fever and fatigue).
- Development is ongoing.
- Shares down 8% premarket on increased volume.