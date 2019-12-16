Intel acquires AI chipmaker for $2B

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announces acquiring Habana Labs for about $2B.
The Israel-based company develops programmable deep learning accelerators for data centers.
Intel says the purchase helps bolster its AI strategy. INTC expects to generate over $3.5B in AI-driven revenue in 2019, up 20% Y/Y.
Habana will remain an independent unit under the current management team and will report to Intel's Data Platforms Group.
Related: Earlier this month, Globes reported that Intel was in advanced talks to acquire Habana.
Intel shares are up 0.9% pre-market to $58.30.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on INTC