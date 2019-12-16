Intel acquires AI chipmaker for $2B

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announces acquiring Habana Labs for about $2B.

The Israel-based company develops programmable deep learning accelerators for data centers.

Intel says the purchase helps bolster its AI strategy. INTC expects to generate over $3.5B in AI-driven revenue in 2019, up 20% Y/Y.

Habana will remain an independent unit under the current management team and will report to Intel's Data Platforms Group.

