Equitrans Midstream and EQM Midstream Partners issues 2020 financial and Capex guidance

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) forecasts net income of $1.05B - $1.10B, with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.36B - $1.41B

EQM forecasts 2020 growth capital expenditures and capital contributions to Mountain Valley Pipeline, to be $1.2B -1.3B, and ongoing maintenance capex to be ~$55M.

Also, EQM expects to maintain a quarterly distribution of $1.16 per common unit and ETRN announced that it expects to maintain a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share at least through the in-service date of MVP.