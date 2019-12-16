Credit Acceptance reports 49% of 2021 notes tendered

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) says ~$148.2M of its $300M of 6.125% senior notes due 2021 were validly tendered before its cash tender offer expired on Dec. 13, 2019.

Holders who validly tendered their notes will receive $1,002.80 per $1,000 principal amount of notes and accrued and unpaid interest.

CACC intends to fund the purchase of the notes with a portion of the proceeds from its previously announced senior debt offering, which is expected to close on or about Dec. 18, 2019.

