Salarius Pharma's seclidemstat Fast Track'd for Ewing sarcoma; shares up 12% PM

Thinly traded nano cap Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) is up 12% premarket on increased volume in reaction to Fast Track designation in the U.S. for lead candidate seclidemstat for the treatment of a rare pediatric bone cancer called Ewing sarcoma.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Phase 1-stage seclidemstat is a small molecule inhibitor of an epigenetic enzyme called lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), highly expressed in certain cancers and associated with aggressive disease and poor prognosis.