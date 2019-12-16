737 MAX suppliers brace for potential halt

"We would highlight Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR), Safran SA (OTCPK:SAFRY) and Senior (OTC:SNIRY) as names that could potentially experience greater disruption impacts if production is indeed slowed further or halted," according to Berenberg analyst Andrew Gollan.
A suspension of MAX production would likely result in significant writedowns for Boeing as well as it main suppliers, who have been shielded from a financial hit as they have continued to sell parts for the jet.
Premarket: Spirit AeroSystems -5.6%, Astronics Luminescent Systems (NASDAQ:ATRO) -1%, Hexcel Structures (NYSE:HXL) -0.7%, Honeywell Aerospace (NYSE:HON), Kaman Aerospace (NYSE:KAMN), 3M Aerospace Sealants (NYSE:MMM), Eaton Aerospace (NYSE:ETN), Collins Aerospace (NYSE:UTX), Curtiss-Wright Flight Systems (NYSE:CW), Ducommun AeroStructures (NYSE:DCO), BAE Systems Platform Solutions (OTCPK:BAESY), Donaldson Aerospace & Defense (NYSE:DCI), L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).
