737 MAX suppliers brace for potential halt

"We would highlight Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR), Safran SA (OTCPK:SAFRY) and Senior (OTC:SNIRY) as names that could potentially experience greater disruption impacts if production is indeed slowed further or halted," according to Berenberg analyst Andrew Gollan.

A suspension of MAX production would likely result in significant writedowns for Boeing as well as it main suppliers, who have been shielded from a financial hit as they have continued to sell parts for the jet.