Spending deal could include federal age limit on tobacco sales

Legislation on a federal ban for the sale of tobacco products and e-cigarettes to people under 21 is being talked about in Washington once again.
Politico reports that a national age cap legislation is likely to be included in the spending deal being worked out on Congress.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Mitt Romney, Senator Tim Kaine and Senator Dick Durbin are among those that have been in support of the legislation this year.
A large number of states already have age laws in place, meaning the development isn't unanticipated for companies like Juul (JUUL), Altria (MO +0.7%), Philip Morris International (PM +1.1%) and Vector Group (VGR +0.8%).
