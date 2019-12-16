Honeywell acquires visual gas monitoring provider

Rebellion Photonics incorporates a sophisticated AI-driven software platform that automatically alerts plant operators if a gas leak, fire or security issue is detected and provides detailed analytics.

The acquisition will become part of Honeywell's (HON -0.1% ) Safety and Productivity Solutions business, which provides a wide range of gas detection technologies, safety gear, mobility solutions and software to help workers stay safe and productive.

Rebellion's technology will also be deployed through Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies business to help process manufacturing customers improve safety and compliance.