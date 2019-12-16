Stocks open higher, paced by IT and energy

U.S. stocks advance in early trading, with the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high, as IT and energy outpace the broader market.

With nerves over U.S.-China trade negotiations calmed by a Phase One pact announced last week, investors feel more confident; strong economic data out of China also helped as industrial rose 6.2% in November Y/Y and retail sales improved 8%.

The S&P 500 touched 3,192.91, surpassing its previous record high of 3,182.67 reached in the previous session.

S&P is up 0.8% , the Nasdaq gains 0.7% , and the Dow adds 0.5% .

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 3 basis points to 1.86%.

Among notable movers, Intel gains 1.1% after acquiring Habana Labs, an AI chipmaker, Apple advances 1.1% after an Evercore survey shows its products dominate holiday wish lists, and Goldman Sachs jumps 2.3% after Citi upgrades the stock, and

Boeing slides 3.1% after reports that the planemaker could either suspend or cut back production on the 737 MAX after failing to meet its own deadline for FAA recertification of the grounded jet.

Crude oil edges up 0.2% to $60.19 per barrel.

An early glance at the S&P 500 industry sectors shows information technology (+1.0%) and energy (+1.0%) gaining the most and real estate (flat) and utilities (+0.2%) lagging the broader market.

Dollar Index falls 0.2% to 96.99.