Urban Outfitters slips after Loop Capital cut

Loop Capital singles out Urban Outfitters (URBN -1.1% ) for being at risk of heightened promotional activity clipping profit.

"We believe promotional activity has intensified more than usual among specialty apparel retailers, and F2020 EPS estimates have not been lowered enough in our view. Our F2020 EPS estimate of $2.10 is 28 cents below consensus, with SSS modeled +4.2%. Consensus SSS is projected at +2.9%, but gross margin consensus is 80 bps above our projection," notes the Loop analyst team.

Pricing is not just an issue at Urban Outfitters as the consumer price report last week indicated a significant drop in apparel prices across the sector during November. However, URBN has been targeted by several firms as one of the retailers being pinched the most.

Loop Capital drops Urban Outfitters to a Hold rating from Buy.