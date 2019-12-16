Canadian banks cut to neutral by Citi

Citi downgrades the Canadian bank sector to neutral on muted EPS growth expectations for next year and 2021.
Sees NIM compression of about 6 basis points next year due to competitive mortgage pricing in Canada and rate cuts in the U.S., as well as commercial loan growth slowing in U.S. and Canada.
Even with the downgrade, shares of the big Canadian banks are rising — Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD +0.9%), Bank of Montreal (BMO +0.6%), Royal Bank of Canada (RY +0.7%), CIBC (CM +1%), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS +0.8%).
