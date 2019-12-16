Regeneron cuts share of ATTR program with Intellia

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN -0.4% ) has exercised an option under its April 2016 agreement with Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA +0.8% ) to reduce its share of global development costs and profits related to transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) to 25% from 50%.

Intellia will continue to lead development and commercialization of ATTR products while Regeneron maintains options to in-license exclusive rights to as many as 10 targets, including ATTR, as well as opt-in rights to co-develop and co-commercialize up to five liver targets selected by Intellia.