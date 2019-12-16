FedEx Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.78 (-31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.69B (-0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FDX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward.

