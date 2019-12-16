IFF-DuPont unit boosts R&D capacity

"This creates the global leader across all the ingredients spaces. It's the broadest portfolio by far, and we'll have double the R&D of any other company in the industry," DuPont (DD +0.6% ) Executive Chairman Ed Breen told CNBC's Squawk on the Street.

"Strategically, we could offer our customers full set solutions that no competitor can do," he added, saying besides the offer from International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF -7.4% ), there were two other companies that also bid for the DuPont division.