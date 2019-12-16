Mirum Pharma up 123% on advancement of lead candidate

Thinly traded Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM +122.6% ) jumps on a whopping 104x surge in volume in response to its advancement of lead drug maralixabat for the treatment of pruritis (itchy skin) associated with a rare inherited bile duct disorder (ducts are abnormally narrow) called Alagille syndrome, a Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease-designated indication.

The company recently completed a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA clarifying the required contents of its rolling marketing application, expected to commence in Q3 2020.

Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, ICONIC, showed statistically significant reductions from baseline in serum bile acid and pruritis at weeks 18 and 48 versus placebo. The treatment benefits were sustained through 191 weeks in an extension study.

Maralixibat is an orally available inhibitor of a protein called the apical sodium-dependent bile acid transporter which increases the amount of bile acid excreted in the feces thereby lowering bile acid levels in the body.